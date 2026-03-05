Nirav Modi's brothers to be declared fugitives in PNB scam

Nehal is accused of laundering ₹6,498 crore

using fake companies, destroying evidence, bribing witnesses with ₹2 million, and smuggling 50kg of gold from Dubai. Neeshal allegedly set up shell companies in Dubai using dummy partners.

If they're officially named fugitives, the ED can seek attachment and confiscation of assets under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which applies in cases involving over ₹100 crore.

Meanwhile, Nirav remains jailed in London awaiting extradition and another accused, Mehul Choksi, is facing extradition proceedings in Belgium.