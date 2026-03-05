Nirav Modi's brothers to be declared fugitives in PNB scam
A Mumbai court has issued notices to Neeshal and Nehal Modi, brothers of fugitive jeweler Nirav Modi, under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) wants them declared as fugitives for their roles in the massive Punjab National Bank scam.
No review date is specified in the source; the notices ask for a response by May 7, 2026.
Nehal is accused of laundering ₹6,498 crore using fake companies, destroying evidence, bribing witnesses with ₹2 million, and smuggling 50kg of gold from Dubai. Neeshal allegedly set up shell companies in Dubai using dummy partners.
If they're officially named fugitives, the ED can seek attachment and confiscation of assets under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, which applies in cases involving over ₹100 crore.
Meanwhile, Nirav remains jailed in London awaiting extradition and another accused, Mehul Choksi, is facing extradition proceedings in Belgium.