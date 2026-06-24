NIRL partners with OREDA on 1,000 MW green energy projects

NLC India shifts focus to renewables

This project marks a big shift for NLC India as it moves away from coal-based power toward renewables. It fits right into India's goal of hitting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, NLCIL's chairman and managing director, called it a "significant milestone."

Plus, NLC is expanding beyond energy. They recently won rights to a mineral block in Telangana.

Despite all this action, NLC's stock dipped slightly on June 24.