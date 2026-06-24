NIRL partners with OREDA on 1,000 MW green energy projects
NIRL is partnering with OREDA Ltd to build, establish, operate, and maintain 1,000 MW of green energy projects, one of the biggest announced in the state.
The plan covers solar, wind, hybrid systems, battery storage, and even green hydrogen.
Before construction starts, they will do feasibility studies and get regulatory approvals.
NLC India shifts focus to renewables
This project marks a big shift for NLC India as it moves away from coal-based power toward renewables. It fits right into India's goal of hitting 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.
Prasanna Kumar Motupalli, NLCIL's chairman and managing director, called it a "significant milestone."
Plus, NLC is expanding beyond energy. They recently won rights to a mineral block in Telangana.
Despite all this action, NLC's stock dipped slightly on June 24.