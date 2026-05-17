Nirmal Narvekar to retire in 2027 after $57B Harvard turnaround

Narvekar outsourced management and pursued alternatives

Narvekar shook up Harvard's investment approach by moving most of the fund management to outside experts and leaning into alternative assets: think private equity and hedge funds backing companies like SpaceX and Stripe.

His strategy sparked some debate but ultimately turned things around for the university.

Beyond Harvard, his work highlighted how US college funds differ from those in India, showing just how important financial know-how is for big institutions.