Nirmala Sitharaman and Nigel Clarke discuss India's changing global economy
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat down with IMF Deputy Managing Director Nigel Clarke in New Delhi to chat about how India is handling a shifting global economy.
They agreed that staying connected is key for keeping India's economic growth steady, especially as trade rules and world markets keep changing.
India's SARTTAC support highlighted
The conversation also spotlighted India's support for the South Asia Regional Training and Technical Assistance Centre (SARTTAC), which helps build economic know-how in the region.
Clarke gave a nod to India's solid performance despite tough times globally, saying efforts undertaken by the Government of India toward fiscal consolidation, alongside measures introduced following the West Asian crisis.
Both sides see ongoing teamwork as essential to tackle whatever comes next on the world stage.