Nirmala Sitharaman, Anuradha Thakur end Delhi pre-Budget talks on labor
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just finished a round of pre-Budget meetings in Delhi, with the latest session zeroing in on jobs and labor issues for the upcoming Union Budget 2027-28.
Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), Anuradha Thakur, and senior officials from the Ministry of Labour and Employment joined her, as the consultation exercise continued through November 26.
Stakeholders highlight job creation and skilling
These consultations brought together voices from all over: economists, agriculture and rural development stakeholders, manufacturers, MSMEs, startups, with job creation, workforce participation, skilling and employability remaining important policy priorities for the government.
Next up: input from groups in housing, health, and education as the government gears up to set its priorities.
All this feedback will help shape what's announced when Budget 2027-28 is unveiled on February 1.