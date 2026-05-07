Nirmala Sitharaman backs Indian businesses amid global shocks in Daman

ECLGS 5.0 allocates 255,000cr working capital

The latest update, ECLGS 5.0, approved just this week, sets aside 2.55 trillion rupees in working capital for affected companies, with 50 billion rupees specifically for airlines.

MSMEs get a full credit guarantee under this scheme, while non-MSMEs and airlines get 90%.

Plus, the government is keeping a close eye on LPG supplies to avoid disruptions from rising costs and ongoing conflicts abroad.