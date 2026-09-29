Nirmala Sitharaman in Qatar to advance $10 billion investment pledge
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is in Qatar, looking to strengthen the partnership between the two countries.
She is there to move forward on Qatar's $10 billion investment pledge and work out a new investment treaty, while Qatar's natural gas supplies remain disrupted due to recent tensions.
This visit builds on the February 2025 strategic partnership announcement between India and Qatar and ongoing talks on investment and trade pacts.
India pushes investment treaty with Qatar
Sitharaman is meeting Qatari officials to set clear rules for investors and build trust through a bilateral investment treaty.
The plan fits with Qatar wanting to invest beyond oil and gas, while India looks for more reliable energy sources and fresh technology opportunities.
It also shows how serious India is about deeper ties with Gulf nations as the world's energy scene keeps shifting.