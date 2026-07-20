Nirmala Sitharaman: India spent ₹90.87L/cr, 5 times previous decade
India has seriously ramped up its infrastructure game under PM Modi, with spending surged to ₹90.87 lakh crore between 2014 and 2026, five times more than the previous decade.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared this update in Parliament, highlighting the government's push for stronger economic growth and long-term development through public investment.
Direct capex ₹64.70L/cr and grants ₹26.17L/cr
Out of the total spend, ₹64.70 lakh crore is direct capital expenditure, while ₹26.17 lakh crore goes as grants to states for building things like schools and houses under schemes such as Samagra Shiksha and PM Awas Yojana.
Plus, capital expenditure as a percentage of GDP has doubled since 2014-15, showing how much more focus there is on infrastructure now.
PM GatiShakti helps streamline connectivity projects
Major projects include the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Chenab Rail Bridge, metro expansions, and railway station upgrades under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
Initiatives like PM GatiShakti are also helping streamline planning and execution, so expect smoother travel and better connectivity in years to come.