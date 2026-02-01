Finance Minister meets President ahead of Budget session

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu today, in a customary pre-Budget presentation meeting. The meeting was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before Sitharaman heads to Parliament to present her record ninth Union Budget. She was accompanied by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials from the Ministry of Finance .

Team photo Posed for picture with her budget team Before her meeting with the President, Sitharaman posed for a picture with her Budget team outside her office at Kartavya Bhavan. Dressed in a magenta silk saree, she was seen holding a tablet in a red pouch embossed with the national emblem. The Minister of State and all six Secretaries from her ministry were also present for this photo session.

Information Budget likely to focus on sustaining growth momentum Sitharaman will present her ninth consecutive Union Budget. She will be unveiling measures aimed at sustaining growth momentum and maintaining fiscal discipline. The budget is also expected to announce reforms that could shield the economy from global trade frictions such as US tariffs.

