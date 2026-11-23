Nirmala Sitharaman meets research and education leaders before Union Budget
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just sat down with top research and higher education minds in Delhi as part of the run-up to next year's Union Budget.
Key government officials joined the discussion, all focused on shaping how India invests in science, tech, and learning.
Union Budget ₹28,049.32cr science ₹55,727.22cr education
Union Budget 2026-27 put serious cash into these areas: ₹28,049.32 crore went to science and technology alone.
There was a special ₹20,000 crore boost for research and innovation schemes, plus funds set aside for the National Research Foundation and National Quantum Mission.
Higher education also saw a hefty ₹55,727.22 crore to support IITs and central universities, showing the government wants India leading in global research and education.