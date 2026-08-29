Nirmala Sitharaman on 6 day US trip for G20 meetings
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is on a six-day US trip, wrapping up her North American tour by September 2.
She's in the States to attend big G-20 finance meetings and connect with investors, CEOs, and business leaders, all to spotlight why India is an exciting place for business right now.
Chicago investor talks then Nasdaq bell
After a stop in Canada, Sitharaman landed in Chicago for investor talks and will visit the University of Chicago's entrepreneurship center, hoping to build more bridges with India's startup scene.
She'll then lead India at the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meetings in Asheville, North Carolina, followed by hosting an investor roundtable and ringing the Nasdaq bell in New York, highlighting how tech and finance are shaping India's future.