Nirmala Sitharaman says government boosts capex for 2026-27 to ₹12.22L/cr
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government isn't letting up on capital spending to make sure India's economy keeps moving forward.
At a recent event, she pointed out that public investment is still doing the heavy lifting since private companies haven't ramped up their own spending yet.
For 2026-27, the government has boosted its capex budget by 11.5%, setting aside ₹12.22 lakh crore.
Nirmala Sitharaman says capex must continue
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman shared that this capex push has paid off over the last few years, helping create jobs through a multiplier effect.
She emphasized that keeping up this investment is crucial until private sector spending catches up, so the country doesn't lose economic momentum.
Public capex remains central to India's plans for steady growth and development.