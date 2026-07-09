Nirmala Sitharaman says India ready to lead next generation technology

India targets 5,000 GCCs by 2030

Here is the big opportunity: around two-thirds of Fortune Global 2000 companies still do not have GCCs in India.

Right now, over 2,100 GCCs are already creating $100 billion a year and employing 2.3 million people.

The goal? Hit 5,000 centers by 2030, especially by expanding into smaller cities and exploring new markets like East Asia and the Nordics.

Sitharaman also stressed teaming up with state governments and colleges so India can truly become a global knowledge hub.