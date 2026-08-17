Nirmala Sitharaman says India's NPAs lowest ever at PSB Confluence
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just shared some good news: the country's bad loans (NPAs) are at their lowest ever.
Thanks to a big cleanup, public sector banks are now in a strong spot and ready to drive new reforms.
The PSB Confluence 2026 event is all about setting the stage for India's next wave of banking changes under the Viksit Bharat vision.
Sitharaman urges banks to support youth
A major highlight from the conclave: nearly 29% of Indians fall between the ages of 15 and 29.
Sitharaman urged banks to step up for young people, saying,
Sitharaman highlighted the youth document and noted that nearly 29% of Indians are aged 15-29.
With research-backed ideas on topics like deposit mobilization and agriculture and horticulture value chain infrastructure, banks are being asked to align their strategies with what young India really needs.