Nirmala Sitharaman tables new bankruptcy bill in Lok Sabha

Bill sets a tighter 150-day window for creditors, debtors

The bill sets a tighter 150-day window for creditors and debtors to agree on rescue plans, so things move quicker and do not get stuck in court.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) will mainly step in just to approve or confirm plans, not handle every detail.

There are also fresh rules for dealing with cross-border cases and company groups, inspired by U.N. guidelines.

This is the seventh update since 2016, all aiming to make bankruptcies less painful and more efficient for everyone involved.