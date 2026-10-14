Nirmala Sitharaman to attend IMF World Bank meetings in Bangkok
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is heading to Bangkok this week for the annual IMF and World Bank meetings, running from October 14-18.
These sessions bring together leaders from around the world to talk about the state of the global economy and how countries can work better together on financial challenges.
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Sitharaman will join discussions with finance chiefs from G-20 and G-7 nations, plus hold discussions with Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas and finance ministers from countries such as Japan and Switzerland.
She will also share India's growth trajectory in a fireside chat focused on regional teamwork with ASEAN countries, part of India's push to stay connected in global finance circles.