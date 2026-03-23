Nirmala Sitharaman to table Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026
Business
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to introduce the Corporate Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha on Monday, March 23, 2026.
The bill updates the Companies Act and LLP Act to make life easier for startups, small firms, and farmer-producer companies: think fewer criminal charges for minor mistakes, more civil penalties instead, and less paperwork all around.
Why you should care about this bill
If you're dreaming of launching a startup or joining one, this bill could make things a lot smoother.
It's built on expert recommendations to help new businesses grow without getting tangled in legal hassles.
Plus, it encourages trust-based governance and aims to boost India's business environment with simpler rules and more digital processes.