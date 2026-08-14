Nirmala Sitharaman to visit Canada for inaugural Economic Financial Dialogue
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to visit Canada on August 26-27, 2026, for the first-ever Economic and Financial Dialogue with Canadian Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne.
The main goal? Boosting economic cooperation and starting fresh conversations about trade and investment between India and Canada.
Sitharaman to meet Toronto business leaders
Sitharaman will connect with business leaders at a Toronto event hosted by the Canada-India Business Council and CII, plus chat with Indo-Canadian chambers of commerce.
Discussions will cover hot topics like fintech, payments modernization, cross-border remittances, capital markets, and financial stability.
With over C$100 billion in Canadian investments already in India (mostly from pension funds), experts think this visit could pave the way for even stronger ties, and maybe even a visit from PM Modi later this year.