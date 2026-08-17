Nirmala Sitharaman unveils high-level committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat

India's finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, just announced that a high-level committee is coming soon to revamp the country's banking sector.

Revealed at the PSB Confluence 2026 event, this move is part of India's bigger goal to become a developed nation by 2047.

The committee, called the High-Level Committee on Banking for Viksit Bharat, will look at how banks can better support economic growth and make it easier for people and businesses to get loans.