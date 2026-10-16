Nirmala Sitharaman urges India US BTA finish after Goyal confirmation
Business
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is urging a quick finish to the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), calling it "in the interest of global trade and bilateral ties."
This comes right after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that the first tranche of the deal had been finalized and was undergoing legal drafting.
Sergio Gor: Talks fast, 18% tariffs
US Ambassador Sergio Gor says talks are moving fast, with most big issues sorted out.
Earlier this year, India and the US agreed to cut tariffs on Indian goods to 18%.
India wants better tariff deals but also aims to protect homegrown sectors like agriculture and dairy.