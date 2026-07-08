Nirmala Sitharaman urges Indian toymakers to target 25% global market
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just set a big goal for India's toymakers: grab 25% of the global market.
Speaking at a Toy Association of India event in Delhi, she encouraged the industry to use new trade deals with countries like the UAE and Australia, and to focus on branding and quality.
Her message was clear: The government has given toymakers all the support; now it is their responsibility to make use of it.
India toy market could hit $5B
India's toy market is growing fast: it could hit $5 billion by 2034.
With global demand also rising (the worldwide market might reach $179 billion by 2032), there's a real chance for Indian brands to shine.
Government schemes like easier loans and export perks have already helped boost toy exports to $186 million in FY26, so now it's up to manufacturers to take things further.