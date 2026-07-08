Nirmala Sitharaman urges Indian toymakers to target 25% global market Business Jul 08, 2026

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just set a big goal for India's toymakers: grab 25% of the global market.

Speaking at a Toy Association of India event in Delhi, she encouraged the industry to use new trade deals with countries like the UAE and Australia, and to focus on branding and quality.

Her message was clear: The government has given toymakers all the support; now it is their responsibility to make use of it.