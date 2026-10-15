Nirmala Sitharaman urges World Bank to prioritize private sector growth
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the World Bank it's time to put private businesses front and center when planning for global development.
Speaking in Bangkok, she highlighted how private companies are essential for creating jobs and boosting economies and called for stronger support systems, like stable policies, better infrastructure, and easier access to finance to help them thrive.
Sitharaman urges World Bank governance review
Sitharaman encouraged the World Bank to work more closely within its own groups and speed up efforts to attract private investment.
She also pushed for affordable financing options and competitive financial tools.
She also asked the bank to review how it measures governance worldwide so that the methodologies are transparent, objective, evidence-based, and better aligned with current realities.