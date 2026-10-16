NISM, CAMS introduce CAMS Lens in compliance and regtech lab
Business
NISM is partnering with CAMS to introduce the CAMS Lens platform in its Compliance and RegTech Lab, giving students and market professionals hands-on experience with AI-powered regulatory research.
The goal? To help future finance pros better understand how India's capital markets are regulated, especially when it comes to SEBI rules.
NISM learners receive compliance research tools
With CAMS Lens, learners at NISM get access to regulatory content and intelligence for compliance research, support for compliance oversight, and practical training using tech that's shaping the industry.
This move aims to make regulatory education more interactive and prepare market professionals for real-world challenges in finance.