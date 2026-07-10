Nita Ambani honored with Fortune India Most Powerful Women award
Business
Nita Ambani, who leads Reliance Foundation, just received the Fortune India Most Powerful Women award at a big event in Mumbai.
The gathering brought together top names from business and government to talk about leadership, tech, and the future of family businesses.
Nita Ambani announced India-America Health Alliance
Days before receiving her award, Ambani announced a new partnership, India-America Health Alliance, with U.S.-based doctors.
The goal? To boost telemedicine in India using Jio's 5G network and improve healthcare worker training.
As she put it, "Medicine, at its best, has no borders," highlighting her vision for global teamwork in healthcare.