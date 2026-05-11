NITES seeks mandatory WFH for tech and digital service jobs
Business
NITES, an IT employees' union, wants the government to make work from home (WFH) compulsory for all tech and digital service jobs.
This comes after Prime Minister Modi's suggestion that companies cut down on travel and switch to remote options because of rising costs and fuel worries.
NITES cites WFH benefits, companies silent
NITES says WFH worked well during the pandemic: less fuel used, fewer traffic jams, and it's better for the environment.
President Harpreet Singh Saluja adds that people in big cities struggle with long commutes that hurt their health and waste time.
So far, companies have not responded to this push.