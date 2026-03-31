Nithin Kamath warns retail investors AI won't boost trading profits
Business
Nithin Kamath has a heads-up for retail investors: don't count on AI to magically boost your trading profits.
He points out that emotions like fear and greed still trip people up, leading to mistakes like panic selling.
As Kamath puts it, Even with AI, these biases and lack of a sustainable information edge are why retail investors don't succeed.
Kamath: Retail investors face institutional edge
Kamath explains that big institutional players have major advantages (think faster tech and better data) that regular folks just don't get.
So while AI can help you stick to your strategy and keep emotions in check, it's not a shortcut to easy money.
Most steady profits, he says, go to those with serious resources behind them.