Niti Aayog, Crisil spotlight 12 Indian industries for 2047 manufacturing
India's government's policy think tank, Niti Aayog, teamed up with Crisil Intelligence to spotlight 12 industries where India must become a global manufacturing hub by 2047 and where India can realistically aspire to global leadership.
The list features electronics, telecom gear, solar panels, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, and defense, chosen for their big market size and job potential.
Report flags chemicals, telecom, solar gaps
These sectors fit right into India's bold goal of hitting a $30 trillion economy by 2047.
But there are hurdles: chemicals need faster growth to hit export targets; telecom still relies heavily on imports from China; and solar panel production is missing key materials.
The report suggests building industrial clusters and investing more in R and D and technology to close these gaps, so India can step up its manufacturing game for the future.