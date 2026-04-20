NITI Aayog flags West Asia tensions widening current account deficit Business Apr 20, 2026

Tensions in West Asia are making things tough for India's economy, according to a new NITI Aayog report.

The unrest is widening India's current account deficit and putting pressure on the rupee.

It has also slowed trade talks with Gulf countries, slowing down efforts to diversify trade.

Still, India's overall trade has stayed surprisingly strong through it all.