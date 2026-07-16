NITI Aayog sets $2.6 trillion bioeconomy target by 2047
NITI Aayog just rolled out a big vision: it wants India's bioeconomy (basically, using biological resources for things like food, energy, and materials) to reach $2.6 trillion by 2047.
There is an earlier target too: $691 billion by 2035.
If this works out, it could mean over 30 million new high-value jobs and put India in the top three biotech nations worldwide.
NITI Aayog considers ₹50,000 cr fund
The roadmap calls for focused "BioMissions" in key sectors and faster approvals for biotech projects (without skipping safety checks).
There is also talk of a ₹50,000 crore fund to boost innovation and biomanufacturing, plus a shift toward AI-powered bioscience.
NITI Aayog points out that the US the EU, and China are already making big moves here, so this is about keeping India competitive on the world stage.