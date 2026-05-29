NITI Aayog urges $120-150 billion semiconductor value chain by 2035

Report seeks $45-60 billion government funding

The plan calls for at least $45 billion to $60 billion in government funding over the next decade (about one-third of what's needed) to help de-risk projects and pull in private players.

Instead of scattered perks, India would shift to outcome-based incentives tied to things like local production and exports.

There's also talk of launching a national chip research institute and development fund to boost skills, research and development, and innovation, basically helping India compete with the world's best in tech.