NITI Aayog urges $120-150 billion semiconductor value chain by 2035
India should target building a massive $120 billion to $150 billion semiconductor value chain by 2035, according to a new NITI Aayog report.
To make this happen, the report suggests setting up a powerful nodal agency just for chips, streamlining investment approvals with single-window clearance, and rolling out policies that actually stick around long enough to make an impact.
Report seeks $45-60 billion government funding
The plan calls for at least $45 billion to $60 billion in government funding over the next decade (about one-third of what's needed) to help de-risk projects and pull in private players.
Instead of scattered perks, India would shift to outcome-based incentives tied to things like local production and exports.
There's also talk of launching a national chip research institute and development fund to boost skills, research and development, and innovation, basically helping India compete with the world's best in tech.