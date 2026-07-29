NITI Aayog's Rajiv Gauba panel proposes simplified 3-fee airport charges
A government panel led by NITI Aayog full-time member Rajiv Gauba wants to shake up how airports charge airlines and passengers.
Instead of a confusing list of separate fees, they are suggesting just three main charges: landing and parking charges, User Development Fee (UDF), and other airport service charges.
The idea is to make things simpler for everyone and easier for the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) to manage.
Panel proposes pricing and procedural reforms
The panel also recommends giving airports more freedom to set prices, like offering seasonal deals or incentives to attract new airline routes.
On top of that, they want to speed up airport infrastructure projects with moves like automated building height clearances, longer validity for no-objection certificates, self-certification for terminal tweaks, easier rules for foreign aircrew and drones weighing up to 30kg, and letting airlines help each other with ground handling.
All in all, it is about making airports more adaptable and efficient: good news if you love travel or aviation tech!