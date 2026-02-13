NITI Aayog's roadmap for India: $500B manufacturing by FY2030

Report on India's trade growth and tech investments

India's trade is on a steady rise—up 5.1% year-on-year during April-September 2025—with strong export growth to places like the US, UAE, Hong Kong, and China.

E-commerce is set to play a huge role; provided regulatory, logistics, and MSME-related constraints are addressed, online exports could contribute up to a quarter of India's merchandise exports by 2030.

The report also pushes for smart investments in high-value tech sectors and calls on government policies to help local companies level up with global players through incentives and tech partnerships.