NITI Aayog's roadmap for India: $500B manufacturing by FY2030
NITI Aayog's latest report lays out a big plan: India has a $500 billion manufacturing ambition by FY2030.
To get there, the focus is shifting from just assembling gadgets to PCB design and semiconductor assembly and testing.
The report also highlights the need for better incentives, more R&D, and building an ecosystem where tech transfer and higher standards are the norm.
Report on India's trade growth and tech investments
India's trade is on a steady rise—up 5.1% year-on-year during April-September 2025—with strong export growth to places like the US, UAE, Hong Kong, and China.
E-commerce is set to play a huge role; provided regulatory, logistics, and MSME-related constraints are addressed, online exports could contribute up to a quarter of India's merchandise exports by 2030.
The report also pushes for smart investments in high-value tech sectors and calls on government policies to help local companies level up with global players through incentives and tech partnerships.