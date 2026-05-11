Niva Bupa shares jump over 10% after profit hits ₹345cr

Niva Bupa premiums reach ₹2,880cr

Gross premiums went up to ₹2,880 crore, but expenses rose too.

The solvency ratio dipped a bit to 2.49, but Morgan Stanley still bumped up its target price for the stock to ₹91, pointing out better insurance service ratios and lower costs.

Plus, Niva Bupa promoted Ankur Kharbanda to deputy CEO as they keep expanding.