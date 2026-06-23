NLCIL and IOC announce major renewables projects in Tamil Nadu
Business
NLC India Limited (NLCIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) are teaming up to launch major renewable energy projects in Tamil Nadu.
Announced Tuesday, their focus is on solar, wind, hybrid power systems, and energy storage, helping India move closer to its clean energy goals.
Prasanna Motupalli calls move important step
This new move builds on an agreement they signed back in 2021.
NLCIL's Chairman & Managing Director Prasanna Kumar Motupalli called it "an important step" toward shifting to renewables.
Together, they aim to boost India's green energy infrastructure using advanced technology and provide reliable, eco-friendly power for the future.