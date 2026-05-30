NMDC posts ₹2,020 cr March profit on 55% income rise

NMDC FY26 net profit ₹7,421 cr

For all of FY26, NMDC's net profit climbed 10% to ₹7,421 crore and total income shot up by nearly 31%.

They also hit a new production record with over 53 million metric tons of iron ore, up 21% from last year, and boosted sales by 13%.

If you're into stocks, NMDC is recommending a final dividend of ₹1 per share (plus an earlier interim payout), rewarding shareholders for their strong performance.