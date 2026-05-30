NMDC posts ₹2,020 cr March profit on 55% income rise
Business
NMDC, the government-run iron ore giant, just reported a strong ₹2,020 crore profit for the March 2026 quarter; that's a solid 35% jump from last year.
This surge came thanks to a hefty 55% rise in income, showing the company is definitely riding high right now.
NMDC FY26 net profit ₹7,421 cr
For all of FY26, NMDC's net profit climbed 10% to ₹7,421 crore and total income shot up by nearly 31%.
They also hit a new production record with over 53 million metric tons of iron ore, up 21% from last year, and boosted sales by 13%.
If you're into stocks, NMDC is recommending a final dividend of ₹1 per share (plus an earlier interim payout), rewarding shareholders for their strong performance.