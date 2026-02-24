NMP 2.0 targets ₹16.72 lakh crore in asset monetization Business Feb 24, 2026

India just launched NMP 2.0, setting a bold goal to raise ₹16.72 lakh crore by 2030 using a mix of instruments — including leasing, stake sales, public-private partnership concessions, InvITs, IPOs/FPOs, securitisation and others — across government assets like highways, logistics parks, railways, and ropeways to private players.

This is about 2.6 times the previous target of ₹6 lakh crore (which was almost met), showing a major push to get more private investment into public infrastructure.