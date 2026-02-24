NMP 2.0 targets ₹16.72 lakh crore in asset monetization
India just launched NMP 2.0, setting a bold goal to raise ₹16.72 lakh crore by 2030 using a mix of instruments — including leasing, stake sales, public-private partnership concessions, InvITs, IPOs/FPOs, securitisation and others — across government assets like highways, logistics parks, railways, and ropeways to private players.
This is about 2.6 times the previous target of ₹6 lakh crore (which was almost met), showing a major push to get more private investment into public infrastructure.
NMP 2.0 aims to raise ₹16.72 lakh crore
NMP 2.0 goes beyond the previous NMP 1.0 target of ₹6 lakh crore.
About ₹5.8 lakh crore is expected from private sector investments across multiple sectors, making this one of India's most ambitious drives yet.
Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasizes need for standardized processes
Assets will be handed over for set periods or stakes sold in listed companies, using tools like public-private partnerships and Infrastructure Investment Trusts—basically letting private firms run things for a while in return for upfront payments or revenue shares.
Finance Minister Sitharaman emphasized making these processes simpler and more standardized so everything runs smoothly across departments.