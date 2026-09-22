Your flights in India might become costlier this festive season
What's the story
The Indian government has decided not to impose any cap on airfares for the upcoming festive season. However, airlines will be advised to keep the prices reasonable. Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced the decision today while acknowledging that operating costs for aviation companies have increased due to higher fuel prices. The minister emphasized that in the past, the government has managed price situations during festivals or important events.
Strategy
Regular meetings with airlines
Naidu said, "We engage with the airlines continuously; we also have regular meetings with them."
He stressed that during this festive season, it is important for fair prices to be maintained at a reasonable level.
This way, the people who want to travel during these times can benefit from it.
Fuel costs
Ongoing West Asia crisis impacts ATF prices
Naidu also highlighted that the ongoing West Asia crisis has pushed ATF (Aviation Turbine Fuel) prices higher.
He said, "This is not necessarily because of the festive season or anything, but there is an ongoing crisis situation."
The minister noted that ATF constitutes 40-43% of airfares, and even a minor increase in fuel costs directly impacts ticket prices.