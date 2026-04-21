The suspension is due to scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work

Mumbai airport: Flights paused between 11:00am-5:00pm on May 7

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:27 pm Apr 21, 202601:27 pm

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Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will halt all flight operations for six hours on May 7. The suspension is due to scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work on both runways, 09/27 and 14/32. The runways will be non-operational between 11:00am and 5:00pm, during which no arrivals or departures will take place.