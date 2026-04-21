Mumbai airport: Flights paused between 11:00am-5:00pm on May 7
What's the story
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai will halt all flight operations for six hours on May 7. The suspension is due to scheduled pre-monsoon maintenance work on both runways, 09/27 and 14/32. The runways will be non-operational between 11:00am and 5:00pm, during which no arrivals or departures will take place.
Operational adjustments
Airlines requested to reschedule flights in advance
In light of the runway closure, airlines have been requested to reschedule their flights in advance. The airport operator, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), said that coordination with airlines and stakeholders began six months ago for this purpose. The maintenance work is part of CSMIA's annual monsoon preparedness program, and involves inspection and upkeep of airside infrastructure spread across 1,033 acres.
Maintenance details
Specialists will examine runway surfaces for wear and tear
Specialists will examine the runway surfaces for any wear and tear, taking preventive measures to ensure safe landings and take-offs during the monsoon season. "CSMIA leverages modern machinery and exhaustive planning to monitor the entire maintenance process, ensuring timely execution within the designated six-hour window," the operator said.