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Home / News / Business News / IDFC FIRST Bank waives forex markup on its credit cards
IDFC FIRST Bank waives forex markup on its credit cards
The decision comes into effect immediately

IDFC FIRST Bank waives forex markup on its credit cards

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 18, 2026
01:33 pm
What's the story

In a major customer-friendly move, IDFC FIRST Bank has announced the removal of forex markup charges on all its existing and new credit cards. The decision comes into effect immediately, meaning that current cardholders won't have to apply for a new card or upgrade their existing one to avail this benefit. Forex markup is an extra fee levied by card issuers for transactions made in foreign currencies.

Fee implications

Impact of forex markup on international transactions

The forex markup can significantly hike the cost of international spending, including travel purchases or payments for overseas subscriptions, software, and education services.

With IDFC FIRST Bank's new policy, cardholders will no longer have to pay this additional fee on their international transactions.

However, they will still earn rewards or cashback as per their individual card's features.

Cost reduction

How much customers used to pay earlier

To put it simply, a ₹1 lakh international transaction on a card with a 3.5% forex markup would attract a charge of ₹3,500.

GST on this markup would add another ₹630 to the total cost.

However, with IDFC FIRST Bank's zero forex markup policy, such additional charges won't be applicable for eligible transactions.

This could change how customers compare credit cards for overseas spending, and benefit those who frequently make international payments or transactions in foreign currencies.

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