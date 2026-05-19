No Indian company in global top 100 by market cap

Reliance, HDFC Bank, TCS face selloffs

Reliance fell from 57th to 106th place, HDFC Bank slid from 97th to 190th, and TCS took the biggest hit, dropping from 84th all the way down to 314th.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel remain above the $100 billion mark, but their decline is mostly due to investor selloffs triggered by high valuations, currency drops, and oil price spikes, especially after tensions between the US Iran, and Israel.

Global factors like brokerage downgrades and rising bond yields have also made things tougher for Indian stocks.