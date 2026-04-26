IPO calendar: These listings will hit the market this week

The primary market is gearing up for a relatively quiet week, with no new mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) opening for subscription. However, investor activity will continue on the SME platforms, where one new IPO is scheduled to open this week and a few others are set to be listed. This comes as markets continue to witness sharp downswings and muted recoveries, amid rising oil prices and dwindling hopes of an early resolution to the Iran-US conflict.

Upcoming IPO Amba Auto's IPO to open on Monday The upcoming IPO from Amba Auto Sales & Services, a Bajaj Auto and LG Electronics India authorized dealer, will open for subscription on April 27. The company plans to raise ₹65.12 crore through a fresh issue of 48 lakh shares at ₹130-135 per share. Investors can bid for a minimum of two lots of 1,000 shares each. The company's unlisted shares are currently trading at zero gray market premium (GMP), according to Investorgain.

Listings Upcoming listings and ongoing issues The shares of Adisoft Technologies will list on April 30 after its ₹74 crore SME IPO saw decent subscription during the three-day bidding period. At the upper end of the price band, the minimum investment for retail investors stands at ₹2.75 lakh for a lot size of 1,600 shares. Meanwhile, Leapfrog Engineering Services's ₹89 crore IPO will close on April 27, with a price band set at ₹21-23 per share.

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