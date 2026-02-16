No more easy loans for trading: RBI's new rule

If you follow markets or invest, this could mean less margin trading and fewer high-risk bets, since brokers will have to lock up more cash as collateral. Experts like Citi warn that trading activity might dip as firms look for pricier non-bank funding. For young investors, it's a heads-up: the landscape is shifting toward safer but possibly slower-moving markets.

Brokers are already on the move

The RBI wants banks to monitor collateral constantly and step in with margin calls if values drop.

Even bank guarantees given to exchanges will need solid backing—half of it in actual assets, with a quarter in cash.

Brokers are already prepping by moving away from partial fixed deposit setups and exploring new funding options just to keep up.