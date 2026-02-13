No more unwanted insurance, mutual fund sales at banks: RBI

What does this mean for you?

If you've ever felt pressured by your bank to buy extra products, this is for you.

Banks will have to follow strict rules—no incentives from third parties for employees, limits on selling unregulated third-party products under the proposed RBI rules, and they'll need your clear consent before signing you up.

There'll also be better ways to complain if things go wrong.

While banks might see a dip in quick profits, the hope is you'll get honest advice (and fewer awkward sales pitches).