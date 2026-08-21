Nobel Hygiene files draft papers with SEBI for ₹150cr IPO
Nobel Hygiene, the company behind brands like Friends, Teddyy, and RIO, is planning to raise ₹150 crore through an IPO. It has just filed draft papers with SEBI.
The deal includes both new shares and a stake sale by promoters Kamal Kumar Johari, Kamini Kamal Johari, and investors like Orbit Investment Holdings and Sixth Sense India Opportunities III.
Proceeds to cut debt, boost Halol
The fresh funds will help Nobel Hygiene pay off debt and boost its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. It is also investing in its Baroda subsidiary and covering general business needs.
With 14 production lines making nearly 1,891 million units a year, products in 2.7 lakh stores across India, exports to 19 countries, and profits rose to ₹18.91 crore in FY2026 (fiscal year ended March 31, 2026), up from ₹2.28 crore in the previous fiscal year, the company seems ready for its next big step.