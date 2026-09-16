Nobel laureate Michael Kremer named World Bank chief economist
Michael Kremer, a Nobel Prize-winning economist whose creative work has focused on experimental methods targeting global poverty alleviation, has just been named the World Bank's next chief economist.
He starts October 1, right before big meetings in Bangkok. With many countries struggling with higher costs and less aid, the timing couldn't be more important.
Ajay Banga highlights Kremer's scaling expertise
Kremer is famous for real-world solutions, like deworming programs that helped children stay in school across Africa and South Asia.
He also co-founded Precision Development, which uses digital technology to help smallholder farmers improve productivity and incomes.
World Bank President Ajay Banga says Kremer's knack for scaling up what works will be key as the world faces bigger economic challenges ahead.