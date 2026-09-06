NoBroker.com hits 965cr revenue, eyes profit in 8-10 months
NoBroker.com, the Bengaluru-based real estate platform known for cutting out brokerage fees, just hit ₹965 crore in revenue for fiscal 2024-25 (FY2024-25).
Co-founder and CEO Amit Kumar Agarwal shared that smarter spending and higher earnings helped them shrink losses by about 25% to 30%, bringing it down to around ₹300 crore in 2024-25 (FY2024-25).
The team is now aiming to finally turn profitable in the next eight to 10 months.
NoBroker.com defers IPO after $361 million raised
Half of NoBroker's revenue comes from services like movers and packers, home interiors, and their society management app, NoBrokerHood, which already connects more than 25,000 housing societies across 11 cities.
Even after raising $361 million so far, Agarwal says they're holding off on an IPO or more fundraising until they actually hit profitability.
Their focus right now? Growing sustainably and hitting that long-awaited milestone.