NoBroker.com hits 965cr revenue, eyes profit in 8-10 months

NoBroker.com, the Bengaluru-based real estate platform known for cutting out brokerage fees, just hit ₹965 crore in revenue for fiscal 2024-25 (FY2024-25).

Co-founder and CEO Amit Kumar Agarwal shared that smarter spending and higher earnings helped them shrink losses by about 25% to 30%, bringing it down to around ₹300 crore in 2024-25 (FY2024-25).

The team is now aiming to finally turn profitable in the next eight to 10 months.