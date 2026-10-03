Noel Tata challenges N Chandrasekaran's reappointment, seeks September 17 records

Noel Tata, who leads Tata Trusts, is challenging the way N Chandrasekaran got reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons.

He's asked for the video and notes from a key board meeting on September 17, saying there wasn't enough time to consider a report from former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

That report apparently said the chairman couldn't use his casting vote to override the specific affirmative voting rights of Tata Trusts's nominee directors.