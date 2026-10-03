Noel Tata challenges N Chandrasekaran's reappointment, seeks September 17 records
Noel Tata, who leads Tata Trusts, is challenging the way N Chandrasekaran got reappointed as chairman of Tata Sons.
He's asked for the video and notes from a key board meeting on September 17, saying there wasn't enough time to consider a report from former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.
That report apparently said the chairman couldn't use his casting vote to override the specific affirmative voting rights of Tata Trusts's nominee directors.
RBI pressure sharpens Tata Sons disputes
While some legal experts backed using a casting vote if directors are split, two former Supreme Court judges later said the reappointment was legally fine.
All this is happening while Tata Sons is under pressure from the Reserve Bank of India to be publicly held, making boardroom disagreements even sharper and showing just how much power struggles are heating up at the top of the Tata Group.