Noel Tata demands clarity on ₹23,000cr Tata Sons deals
Noel Tata, who heads Tata Trusts, is pushing for more transparency when Tata Sons makes huge investments, like the more than ₹23,000 crore proposal involving Air India, Tejas Networks, and Tata Digital.
He's asking management to clearly explain the reasons behind these deals, what returns they expect, and what risks are involved before any green light from the board.
RBI refused Tata Sons status change
Noel's call comes as Tata Sons faces important decisions about its strategy and structure after the Reserve Bank of India refused to change its investment company status.
Noel has proposed merging two Tata Sons subsidiaries with the holding company as part of efforts to avoid a public listing.
With all eyes on major spending and leadership moves, like reappointing chairman N Chandrasekaran, these discussions could shape where the group goes next.