Noel Tata leads Tata Trusts search for Tata Sons chair
Business
Tata Trusts, led by Noel Tata, has kicked off the search for who will take over as chairman of Tata Sons after N Chandrasekaran steps down in February 2027.
The process was set in motion during a recent meeting between Noel and former HDFC boss Deepak Parekh in Mumbai.
Committee to pick Tata Sons chair
A special five-member committee will handle the selection, with most members chosen by Tata Trusts and two picked by the Tata Sons board.
However, setting up this group might face some delays due to regulatory issues with one of the trusts.
Similar committees were used to select previous chairmen, so this is pretty much how big leadership changes happen at Tata.