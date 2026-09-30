Noel Tata opposes listing Tata Sons, says safety net threatened

Noel Tata, who leads the trusts that own most of Tata Sons, isn't on board with the idea of making the company public.

In a chat with Republic TV, he pointed out that listing Tata Sons could put its long-standing role as a financial safety net for other Tata companies at risk.

As he put it, "These are things which we believe will change the fundamental fabric of the way this group has run over the last 150 years."